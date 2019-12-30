L.A. Landry finds buyer, previous owner retires

ESSEX — It's the end of an era for L.A. Landry Antiques at 164 Main St.
"I've been working since 1970," said Robert Landry, the former owner of L.A. Landry Antiques. "My father had the business before me. We did appraisals and auctions, things like that."
Landry's father previously had two antique stores in Salem during the 1940s — one inside Hamilton Hall and the other on Lafayette Street. The third shop was opened in Essex in the 1950s.
Since the beginning of this year, Landry has been planning out his retirement. In the summer, an acquaintance that knew of Landry's plans to retire offered to take the shop off his hands. In September, the building was sold for $400,000 to a trust called Essex Acquisition Fund Corp., based in Manchester. According to deed records, the trust then sold the building for $468,500 to Beverly J. Russell of Manchester on Dec. 20.
Neither Landry nor McElwain had much to offer on who the new buyer is.
"It's a local person hoping to beautify and change the town," said McElwain. "(The buyer) wants to do a really good job on it."
According to McElwain, the buyer is renovating the space for another company to move in. The lease is expected to be signed midway through January.
Landry believes this new buyer is looking to purchase 168 Main St., the brick building next door, as well. Currently, the building is undergoing renovations to transform it into a new commercial space. Keller Williams Realty is also involved in that project, as indicated by a sign posted out front.
McElwain declined to comment, however, on whether the buyer he's representing will also be purchasing 168 Main St.
It was bittersweet to sell the old antique shop, Landry said.
"It's too bad," he said. "The businesses have changed rapidly. It's not what it was like back then, just like all things."
