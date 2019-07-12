MANCHESTER — A state-funded project aimed at improving traffic control, pedestrian visibility and safety, and accessibility in four areas downtown is delayed because there were no bidders.
Bids were due in April for Manchester’s Complete Streets project and plans called for work to begin this June.
The project is designed to better traffic control and pedestrian safety at the corner of Beach and Union streets; the fork at Central, Union and School streets; the three-way intersection at Washington, Summer and Sea streets; and on the Beach Street shared use path.
The state Department of Transportation initially funded the $265,026 project in 2017.
Public Works Director Chuck Dam said he has requested that MassDOT grant an extension so the project can be put out to bid again.
— Michael Cronin
