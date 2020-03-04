This year's Gloucester Pride Stride has been cancelled and the pathway forward does not seem to be straight and narrow.
The lack of participation in recent years was a determining factor in the cancellation of this year's walk, which was scheduled for the last Sunday in April.
"What led up to this is that for the last four years we have been monitoring the progress, or lack thereof," said Pride Stride Committee member Melissa Cox, also a city councilor. "We slowly have seen a decline in participation from non-profits."
For the past 32 years, local non-profits, community groups and members have participated in the walk to raise money and garner support for the community.
The money raised, some years exceeding $40,000, would go toward supporting local non-profits in furthering their mission.
"The Pride Stride has meant a lot to us as it not only raises funds for our client services but it brings awareness to the North Shore Health Project as a whole," North Shore Health Project's Executive Director Susan Gould-Coviello said.
Gould-Coviello has fond memories of everyone — staff, clients, and board members — exercising and stretching before the walk.
"It was just really fun to have everyone all together and to be on the same page, walking and having fun," she said.
In the past, the 2 1/2-mile course through the city's downtown as been done by nonprofits such as Cape Ann Animal Aid and The Open Door food pantry alongside groups like the West Parish Elementary PTO and Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team.
Identifying that the numbers were low, the Stride Pride Committee's efforts to increase participation included the creation of a new website, an online donations portal, and the development of new products.
"We tried to invigorate what was currently there and unfortunately it just hasn't helped," Cox explained.
The lack of participation, Cox explained, came from committee members and non-profits alike.
The committee went from a group of 20 to 10 members, with only five members present at the last meeting.
"It seems like we need to reinvent ourselves," Cox said.
At this time, she said, committee members don't know what that means.
Some proposed changes to make the walk more viable in the future including an alternative date, name, and what is done at the event.
"We cannot move forward with the amount of volunteers that we currently have," Cox said.
The decision to cancel this year's walk will not affect the Lynne "Lani" Vachon Memorial and Gloucester Pride Stride scholarships that are awarded to two individual Cape Ann students every year.
"I don't know the future of the Stride but we do plan to go on to awarding the scholarships," said committee member Jen Holmgren, also a city councilor. Holgren was one of the first recipients of the Lynne "Lani" Vachon Memorial Scholarship in the late 1990s.
"I am very happy to be able to carry that (scholarship) on," Holmgren said.
Those interested in joining the Pride Stride Committee can reach out to gloucesterpridestride@gmail.com for more information.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
