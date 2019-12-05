Gloucester's downtown merchants swung into their holiday promotions Thursday with the 46th annual Ladies Night.
The event featured a number of downtown shops offering deals, free refreshments, and expanded hours.
On Thursday, Dec. 19, from 5 to 10 p.m., men will be given the advantages women received Thursday night.
And sandwiched in between will be the Middle Street Walk on Saturday, Dec. 14. From 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., historic house tours, concerts and special programs, all free, will be featured on Middle Street. Also on the 14th, the lighting of the Lobster Trap Tree, erected by the front of the police station and decorated by the children of Cape Ann Art Haven, will take place at 4:30 p.m.
Those visiting the shops are invited to vote for their favorite window display in five categories at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/F2W97LP. Voting is open through Dec. 19, which is Men’s Night.
