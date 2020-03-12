Landmark names new head of elementary and middle schools

MANCHESTER — Claire Sullivan of Swampscott has been named head of the elementary and middle school program and campus at Landmark School on Bridge Street.
Sullivan has worked at Landmark School for the past 14 years as a teacher, supervising coordinator of fellow teachers earning their master's degree, and head of the Language Arts Department.
She succeeds Robert Kahn, who has served as head of school for the past 35 years.
A native of Chatham, New Jersey, Sullivan holds a Master of Science in special education for moderate disabilities (K-8) from Simmons Universiry and a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology with a minor in comparative literature from Hamilton College.
"I have been privileged to work at Landmark with dedicated students, colleagues, and parents who are committed to developing our students' full academic potential," said Sullivan in a statement announcing her appointment. "It has been an honor to play a small part in the important work that is done here. I now look forward to continuing to be a part of this school’s history as it enters its next chapter."
Landmark School is an independent boarding and day school for second- to 12th-graders who have dyslexia or other language-based learning disabilities. The school has a high school campus in Beverly.
