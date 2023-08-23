It is 100 years since the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was introduced to Congress in 1923.
For “First Wave” American feminists, who’d three years earlier won the right to vote, the ERA seemed a logical next step toward women’s equality. But it would take another century and a “Second Wave” of dynamic women who emerged out of the 1960s’ spirit of collective activism to finally see the ERA amendment passed in 1972. and still, half a century later, not ratified.
In the front lines of the battle were feminist icons such as Betty Friedan, who in 1966 co-founded NOW, The National Organization for Women, and Gloria Steinem, the charismatic trailblazing journalist who, among other things, changed Mrs. to Ms. But behind them were legions of ordinary women.
Now in their 80s and 90s, these women broke glass ceilings that had marginalized women throughout history. They also produced a new generation of feminists, a “Third Wave,” who are carrying on their work and meeting new 21st century challenges, chief among them, women’s rights to choose abortion in an overcrowded, underpaid world.
On Saturday, Aug. 26, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., women — and men — are invited to hear from new influencers at a free Women’s Equality Day forum at the Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., in Gloucester.
Organized and coordinated by longtime Gloucester resident Amy Shapiro, the event titled “1970s to Where We Are Now,” will open with a display of her own mother’s collection of 1970s protest memorabilia, including sculptures she designed and commissioned in tribute to NOW, in which she was very active.
“My mother broke many glass ceilings,” says Shapiro of her mother, Dorothy Amdur, who rose in the ranks of corporate management during a successful career in New York City.
Then, following a Proclamation by the city of Gloucester presented by City Council President Val Gilman, panel discussions will begin with four local women leaders, who’ll be joined by Stacie Haller, internationally known as a career advisor and researcher. Although, as Halter says, great advances have been made, “much remains to be done in the workplace.”
Women’s rising roles in the military will also be discussed, as, for the first time in history there is a woman in command of the USS Constitution. Still, stereotypes persist in the male-dominated military and “much more still needs to be done,” says Vee Chipperini, who, as the recently appointed and first woman director of Cape Ann’s Veterans Services, will offer insights into what those specific needs are and how they can be met.
Gloucester resident and panelist Sunny Robinson, feminist and human rights activist, says today’s third wave feminists have still got “lots of loose threads to weave together if we are to achieve full equality across all races, ethnicities, class, religious and regional differences.”
Gloucester resident Maiuza Alves brings to the panel her point of view as an immigrant and single mother. “Women’s rights are human rights, and my focus is on helping diverse, low income, single mothers get the pro bono legal representation that they need.”
For Gloucester’s Elise Sinagra, her presence on the panel is an honor as well as a chance to address what stills need to be done.
“Every day,” she says, “I see evidence of how far women’s equality has come as well as some glaring places where much work remains to be done. It will be exciting to discuss women’s equality not only with this impressive panel but also with engaged members of the community.”
