The 2,496 voters in Ward 4-2 of Gloucester will need to go to Plum Cove Elementary School to vote this fall.
The School Committee approved City Clerk Joanne Senos' request to use Plum Cove Elementary School for Ward 4-2 polling during the state primary on Sept. 1 and the presidential and federal election on Nov. 3.
"This venue change, from the Lanesville Community Center (LCC) to the school, is due to the inability to practice social distancing in the tighter quarters and entrances at the LCC," Ward 4 City Councilor Val Gilman posted on Facebook. "Six feet social distancing would have been further complicated during inclement weather because the line would have had to queue outdoors."
Registered voters who live in that ward will be notified of the venue change, which is only for the two 2020 election dates.
As she presented the request to the School Committee on Wednesday night, Gilman explained that the LCC is "just tiny."
"It is a very popular Ward 4 voting and we did not feel that there was any way that we could safely have voting at this location," she added.
The cleaning of Plum Cove Elementary School before and after will be the city's responsibility through funding from the CARES grant.
