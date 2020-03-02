The town clerks of Rockport, Manchester and Essex all predict a larger-than-normal voter turnout for Super Tuesday.
Personnel in Gloucester's city clerk office declined to make any predictions.
Massachusetts is one of the 14 states holding presidential primaries on Tuesday, March 3. Registered voters of each party will choose their preferred presidential nominee for the general election this November. For the Democratic nominees, a total of 91 Massachusetts delegates are up for grabs. In addition, voters will be selecting their party's town and ward committee members.
"For a primary, turnout is usually low, but people have been coming out to vote for the Democratic ticket," said Rockport Town Clerk Patricia Brown. During early voting last Monday through Friday, 435 of the town's registered voters cast ballot.
Christina St. Pierre, the town clerk of Manchester, also commented on the numerous early votes her office has received so far.
"We have 309," she reported. "We've had great activity in absentee voting, so it should be a nice turnout tomorrow."
In Essex, 160 residents have already handed their ballots in.
"I expect we'll have a decent turnout for those who want to voice their choice," said Town Clerk Pamela Thorne.
Gloucester's City Clerk's office was not able provide a number of residents who had voted early as of Monday afternoon.
However, on Monday, Feb. 24, the first day of early voting, City Clerk Joanne Senos said 188 ballots had been cast.
Polls in Tuesday's Massachusetts Presidential Primary will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following places on Cape Ann:
GLOUCESTER
Ward 1, Precinct 1: East Gloucester Elementary School, 8 Davis St. Extension.
Ward 1, Precinct 2: Veterans Memorial School, 11 Webster St.
Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2: Our Lady of Good Voyage Church youth center, 140 Prospect St.
Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2: Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O Johnson Road.
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial School, 138 Cherry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St.
Ward 5, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School, 10 Concord St.
ROCKPORT
Precinct 1: Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway.
Precinct 2: St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway.
Precinct 3: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway.
MANCHESTER
Gymnasium at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St.
ESSEX
Memorial Fire Station, 24 Martin St.
