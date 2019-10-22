Large show of support for Fitzgerald at chief interview

MANCHESTER — For the second time in three years, on Monday night Todd Fitzgerald sat down for a public interview with the Board of Selectmen for the permanent job of police chief in town.
Many of Fitzgerald's supporters filled the third-floor meeting room at Manchester Town Hall to watch the interview, including Fitzgerald's wife, Ruth. At the start, Selectman Eli Boling mentioned the board received numerous letters advocating on Fitzgerald's behalf over the previous weeks.
Fitzgerald, who is currently serving as the interim chief, said the community support he's cultivated over his nearly 28-year career at the Manchester Police Department was his proudest achievement.
Back in 2016, the last time there was a police chief vacancy, Fitzgerald, who is a lieutenant, was considered for the role alongside Edward Conley, who had 22 years with the Chelsea police. During that hiring process, Fitzgerald served as interim chief as well, but ultimately the selectmen hired Conley. This past March, Conley left town to serve as the new chief for the Gloucester Police Department. Once again, Fitzgerald was tapped to serve in the interim.
"Was I mad? Yeah," Fitzgerald replied when Boling asked how he felt in 2016 after not getting the job, "but for the betterment of the policemen and the town I decided to work with Chief Conley... I'm a totally different person (now)."
Fitzgerald said he holds Conley in high regard and commended his efforts to get the department accredited by the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.
"The change to the culture of the department, so to speak, was huge," he said.
During his most recent tenure as interim chief, Fitzgerald shifted the department to focus more on community policing. They bolstered their social media presence, hosted multiple "Coffee With a Cop" and touch-a-truck events, and conducted a public safety day for the Manchester Parks and Recreation park program. Currently, the department is in the middle of Halloween coloring contest for children; the winner will receive a ride to school by Manchester police and firefighters.
"I don't wanna be that person that sits behind a desk," he told the selectmen. "I want to be out in the public."
Selectmen Becky Jaques and Arthur Steinert asked how Fitzgerald would address some taxpayer's concerns over the department's budget being too high. He replied that the department is sustainable as it stands and there will be no need for more spending on staffing and equipment in the near future.
"We're 1 to 2 percent higher in spending from where we were last year," Fitzgerald conceded, "but I don't see the budget getting higher within the next year."
But in the future, Fitzgerald said, he'd like to see the department in a new facility. He argued it would improve the safety of officers and those in custody, and reduce liability concerns.
Now that the interview portion is over, Town Administrator Greg Federspiel is expected to make his recommendation on how to proceed at the Nov. 4 selectmen's meeting. Prior to that, Federspiel and selectmen will meet in executive session. If a recommendation to hire a candidate comes from that meeting, selectmen may act on it that night. Contract negotiations would then follow.
The town currently budgets $120,822 for the police chief's salary.
According to Federspiel, the selectmen have not formed a search committee to find an outside candidate for the position.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
