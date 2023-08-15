MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — Marine Corps veteran and author Lawrence F. “Larry” Kirby, who as a young soldier survived the Battle of Iwo Jima which many of his fellow Marines didn’t, and who witnessed the raising of the American flag on Mount Suribachi on Feb. 23, 1945, died over the weekend.
The longtime Manchester-by-the-Sea resident was 99.
Photographer and Gloucester City Councilor at-Large Jason Grow posted to Facebook on Sunday: “Cape Ann has lost one of its greatest of the Greatest Generation with the earthly departure of Lawrence Kirby, 99.”
“Larry epitomized to me, the essence of our WWII veterans in this simple quote: “I showed up. I did my job. I got lucky,” Grow wrote.
About 2015, Grow photographed Kirby for a portfolio of World War II veterans featuring their photographs and stories.
Grow said he was struck by Kirby’s humility. As a reconnaissance scout and platoon sergeant, Grow said Kirby was someone who would be leading the way out on his own. He saw some horrific battles and was wounded in Guam. Shortly after photographing him, Grow said Kirby showed up at his house with a copy of his book and vial of black volcanic sand he had saved from Iwo Jima.
“He was a phenomenal guy, he was terrific,” said Rockport Selectman Paul Murphy, a retired school administrator with the Manchester Essex Regional School District.
He recalled having Kirby speak to middle and high school students when Kirby was in his early 90s. The Memorial Day assembly in 2015 also featured U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, a Marine Corps veteran who served four tours of duty in Iraq, according to an article in the Times. Kirby would go on to speak at Moulton’s Veterans Town Halls.
Murphy said Kirby gave a terrific speech and the entire student body gave him a standing ovation without any prompting.
“He was a force to be reckoned with. He was a great guy,” Murphy said.
"He was a very interesting guy," said Manchester-by-the-Sea resident George Nickless, a friend of Kirby's who said his oldest brother, Fred, and his wife were especially close with the Kirbys. "He and his wife, Mary, were a wonderful couple." They were both parishioners of First Parish Church Congregational.
He said Kirby was always jovial and a great speaker. "And, boy, could he tell a joke."
Nickless, a Korean War-era veteran who is now 92, recalls when he was 83 and Kirby was 90, they went skydiving together in Orange.
Kirby, the author of “Stories from the Pacific: The Island War 1942-1945,” was present at the 75th anniversary observance of the Battle of Iwo Jima in the State House’s Memorial Hall of Flags in February 2020. He was a 20-year-old platoon sergeant at the time of his landing on Iwo Jima.
He recalled plenty of small-arms fire while he lay on his back, about 50 yards from the foot of a hill on Iwo Jima when somebody yelled, “Look!”
"And I rolled over and looked back, and I saw them putting the flag up. All that meant to me was, we won't be taking fire from that hill," Kirby told a State House News Service reporter after the ceremony. He attributed the continued focus on the Battle of Iwo Jima to the iconic image of that flag raising by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal.
"I just showed up, did my job, and got lucky," he said of his service in World War II. Kirby told the New Service there were 230 Marines in his company when he went ashore. After 36 days of battle, only seven remained.
He would go on to recall his friends who were killed in battle. The United States lost about 7,000 troops on Iwo Jima, 22 of whom were friends of Kirby’s.
At an Iwo Jima observance in the State House this past February, he described what love meant for the young Marines in battle: “But I saw young Marines risk their lives, and deliberately give their lives, for their friends. Because they loved them. So that was the lesson I learned: Love is the most valuable thing in the world. Priceless.”
In November 2019, Kirby spoke of the men he served alongside at the annual Lt. William S. Bush Memorial Breakfast at the USS Constitution Museum, according to a story in the Times.
“I can guarantee you that as long as I am able to breath I will remember them every single day and I will always be in their debt,” he said.
According to Grow’s portfolio, Kirby was born on June 21, 1924, and raised in Brookline and was one of five children.
After high school, Kirby enlisted in the Marines in 1942 at age 18. He was trained as a scout sniper and held the rank of platoon sergeant. He served in the Pacific Theater with the 2nd Battalion, 9th Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, taking part in amphibious landings at Bougainville, Solomon Islands, in 1943; the liberation of Guam in 1944; and the Battle of Iwo Jima from February to March 1945. Kirby sustained shrapnel wounds during the Guam invasion, according to Grow’s portfolio project.
According to the website of “The Log Book Project,” which contains photos of Kirby’s military records, Kirby was awarded the Silver Star Medal, the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart and the Navy Commendation Medal, among others.
Kirby came home on Christmas Eve, 1945. He went on to graduate from Northeastern University where he also studied at its School of Law. Kirby worked as a marketing analyst and as an operating vice president while also starting a family. He would also talk about how he would put his personal family life over his professional life.
Kirby was predeceased by his wife of 76 years, Mary Elizabeth Crane Kirby, who died on Dec. 6, 2022, at age 96, according to her obituary in the The Cricket. The couple raised three sons and a daughter. According to the obituary, the couple had seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
"Larry was a true legend and hero in every sense of the way," said Cape Ann Director of Veterans Services Vionette "Vee" Chipperini. "He was humble with his accomplishments, always reminding us of the gallant service of others but never his own. His love and admiration for others is something we should all aspire to share more of. I pray his family finds comfort in knowing the impact he has made and the inspiration he was to us all."