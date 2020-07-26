Officials with the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District anticipate it may be necessary to conduct a helicopter spraying of the biological larvicide BTI to control mosquito larvae over coastal salt marshes in Salisbury, Newburyport, Newbury, Ipswich and Rowley during daylight hours between July 27 and Aug. 15.
The material to be applied BTI (Bacillus Thuringiensis var. Israelenisis) is a natural bacterium found in soil and water, according to a press release. BTI is a very selective larvicide which is non-toxic to people, as well as fish, birds, bees and to virtually all insect species. BTI only affects mosquito larvae and a few closely related aquatic insects in the fly family. The BTI will be applied by a helicopter flying low directly over the salt marsh. The product name of the BTI is Vectobac 12AS (EPA Reg. # 73049-38).
Residents need not take any special precautions due to the safety of BTI, and because the application will occur directly over the salt marsh and not residential areas, the mosquito control district office said.
For more information contact Director William Mehaffey of the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District at 978-352-2800.