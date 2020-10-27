This is last week early voting for the presidential and state election on Nov. 3 is available to Cape Ann residents.
Voting runs through Friday, Oct. 30.
In the Nov. 3. elections, Massachusetts voters will pick a president and U.S. senator while deciding two statewide ballot questions and a host of congressional and state races. The contentious race between incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is expected to drive a record turnout.
Voters in Gloucester also will consider a question for a Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion to fund a new school to serve the combined student bodies of East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools.
Those who received ballots by mail can drop them off at early voting locations.
Voters can find early voting locations and ballot drop boxes in their communities by going to the secretary of the commonwealth's website.
Ballots must by postmarked by Nov. 3 or reach each voter’s local election office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 in order to be counted.
Voters who submitted applications to vote by mail don’t have to wait for their ballots to arrive in order to vote. If they haven’t mailed their ballot, they can still vote in person during the early voting period or on Nov. 3, Secretary of State Bill Galvin said.
Deadline to register to vote, change party affiliation, name or address for the election has passed.
This Wednesday, Oct. 28, is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot or absentee ballot by mail.
This Friday, Oct. 30, is the deadline for early voting in person in Gloucester, Rockport and Essex; Thursday, Oct. 29, is the last day in Manchester.
Next Monday, Nov. 2, is the deadline to vote by absentee in person.
To find out which candidates will appear on your ballot, check www.sec.state.ma.us/wheredoivotema/bal/MyElectionInfo.aspx.
GLOUCESTER
In Gloucester, the deadline to vote by absentee in person is Nov. 2 by noon.
In-person early voting will be held at City Hall on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
On Election Day, Nov. 3, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the these locations:
Ward 1, Precinct 1: East Gloucester School, 8 Davis St. Extension
Ward 1, Precinct 2: Veterans Memorial School 11 Webster St.
Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2: Our Lady of Good Voyage Church Youth Center 140 Prospect St.
Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2: Gloucester High School cafeteria, 36 Leslie O. Johnson Road.* (* polling location change)
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial School, 138 Cherry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Plum Cove School*, 15 Hickory St. (* polling location change)
Ward 5, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School, 10 Concord St.
Voters may drop ballots in the drop box located on the Warren Street side entrance of City Hall and also in the handicapped entrance on Dale Avenue..
Those unsure of their ward and, or precinct may contact the City Clerk’s Office at 978-281-9720 #7 or email elections@gloucester-ma.gov.
ROCKPORT
In-person early voting is available at Town Hall, 34 Broadway, accessible via the handicapped ramp at the side of the building; please note restroom facilities will not be available. Masks and social distancing are required; please follow the instructions of the elections staff. Hours are Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ballots may be mailed or placed in the secure drop box located at the back door of Town Hall; it is accessible 24 hours a day.
Voting on Election Day, Nov. 3, takes place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
Precinct 1: Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway.
Precinct 2: St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway.
Precinct 3: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway.
Questions may be directed to the town clerk’s office at 978-546-6894.
MANCHESTER
Early voting may done at Town Hall, 10 Center St.; entry is through the side entrance and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.
Early voting hours are Monday through Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, Oct. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ballots may be mailed, dropped off at the town clerk's office in Town Hall during regular business hours or during early voting times or in the drop box behind Town Hall.
On Nov. 3, Election Day, Manchester polls will be open at Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Proper COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.
ESSEX
In-person early voting will be held on the first floor at Town Hall, 30 Martin St., this Tuesday and Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.; and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.
Ballots may put in the secure drop box located under the portico in the front of Town Hall.
Deadline to submit a paper application for a ballot via the drop box is Oct. 28 at 3:30 p.m.
On the Nov. 3, Election Day, Essex polls will be open at Memorial Fire Station, 24 Martin St., from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sample ballots and further voting information may be found on the town clerk’s webpage www.essexma.org or by contacting the town clerk’s office at 978-768-7111 or townclerk@essexma.org.