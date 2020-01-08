Last-minute gift bumps cancer research total up

As their annual "no shave" fundraiser comes to an end and they return to work with clean-shaven faces, Gloucester Police officers have raised a record amount of cash for cancer research.
The Police Department presented Alex Buonfiglio of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on Monday with a $5,250 check for the development and execution of research of brain cancer.
"Another successful no-shave event @GloucesterPD raising over $5,200 for @DanaFarber. Officers donated $100 each in exchange for 2 months to grow a beard," Chief Edward Conley tweeted Tuesday night. "Some were more successful than others."
Although the New England Patriots are out of the running to become AFC Super Bowl Champions, signifying the end of their no-shave event, Conley gave his officers an extra day of facial hair in order to snap a photo with Buonfiglio.
"How could I say no, they raised all of this money and took on collecting and reaching out," Conley said.
Conley admitted that he would have loved to extend the event to the Super Bowl, but "it was just not in the cards."
The annual fundraiser received a last-minute gift of $100 on the day of the photograph, raising the total from $5,150 to the final number of $5,250.
Fifty-one department employees participated in this year's fundraiser.
Since the department began raising money for Dana-Farber back in 2016, Buonfiglio confirmed that the officers have raised more than $17,000 for cancer research.
"Monday's event went great," Buonfiglio said. "We always love talking with them."
The Police Department's financial support will go to the Dana-Farber's Center for Neuro-Oncology, where patients with brain tumors, spinal cord tumors, and neurological complications for cancer can go to receive a variety of treatments.
The center's research focuses on diagnosing and treating the disease with variety of methods, including immunotherapy, cancer genetics/genotyping, and targeted therapies/precision cancer medicine.
"The area that they chose to support is definitely an area of emphasis," Buonfiglio said. "The different brain cancers are some of the rarest and harder to treat."
This was the department's sixth year participating in their version of "No Shave November" where the men were allowed to grow out their beards and women were allowed a streak of color in their hair in exchange for donating to a yearly cause. It is the fourth year the money has gone to Dana-Farber.
"So many of our officers have been affected by cancer in a different way," Conley said. "This is something they are passionate about."
The officers of the Essex and Manchester Police Departments also participated in a No Shave November campaign, making individual donations to benefit Home Base, a program of the Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital.
The Charlestown-based project aims to break the stigma of post-traumatic stress disorder and helps returning veterans and their families deal with that and other issues by providing no-cost clinical care.
Both departments had a $500 goal; Essex hit $1,400, while Manchester raised $1,500, according to Home Base's fundraising page.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.