Artist Nathalie Nordstrand, who found great joy and inspiration painting on Cape Ann, left a lasting gift to the Rockport Art Association & Museum to encourage other artists following their passion to paint.
Earlier this year, the historic art association received an endowment of $230,000 from Nordstrand’s estate to establish the “Nathalie J. Nordstrand Award for excellence in painting, including oil, watercolor and pastel.”
In all, four $1,000 awards are slated to be given out at summer art exhibitions annually.
Karen Koretsky, the executive director of Rockport Art Association & Museum, said these types of endowments are vital for funding awards, eliciting interest in exhibitions and supporting operations of a nonprofit art association.
“Nordstrand was certainly a generous champion of the arts, and we are honored and thrilled to be able to read her name in each of our summer shows when this prize is announced. In that way both her name and encouragement of the arts lives on,” said Koretsky.
Nordstrand, a longtime resident of Reading, died Dec. 3, 2021, at the age of 89. A master artist, she ran her own gallery on Main Street in Rockport for more than 30 years. She was known for her impressionistic artworks depicting iconic New England scenes. She received more than 160 awards and was the first woman to win an award in the 102-year history of New York City’s Salmagundi Club, according to her obituary.
In addition to the Rockport Art Association, she was a member of the American Watercolor Society, New England Watercolor Society, the Guild of Boston Artists, Oil Painters of America, North Shore Arts Association and the Reading Art Association, of which she was a founding member.
Nordstrand’s sister, Gerrie Bunker of Ipswich, talked about how much Nathalie cherished this area.
“She absolutely loved Cape Ann. She loved Rockport and she was a thoroughly happy person when she was here,” she said. “She loved the Rockport Art Association and it meant so much to her. She was proud to be a member. She wanted to support the artists who are evolving in their work. She wanted the type of art that Rockport was famous for to go on, and to foster that for the people coming up behind her.”
Bunker noted that her sister especially loved to paint the coastline.
“But not in the bright sunshine. She would say that you have to paint when there is atmosphere and emotion,” recalled Bunker. “She wanted to be out in the snow or rain and when the wind was ripping. She also liked to paint in Vermont with the mountains.”
Rockport’s Nancy Strisik knew the artist well because the Nordstrand gallery was just a few doors down from the Paul Strisik Gallery that opened in 1955.
“She was a very accomplished artist and was well respected in the art world. Her husband Bob adored her and I remember them coming in the gallery to say hello, and having long chats,” said Strisik. “Nathalie was a lovely woman, dedicated to her love of painting. When my husband Paul passed on, she was here to comfort me as she admired Paul so much. She is missed, and will be remembered for her great talent.”
In her early years, Nordstrand earned a degree from Bradford Junior College, followed by a Bachelor of Arts from Barnard College and Columbia University; she took courses in the history of art and studied painting under many professional artists, according to her obit.
“She has been described to me as an accomplished and elegant woman who championed art,” said Koretsky. “It is no surprise that she wanted to ensure that fine artists are awarded in her memory.”