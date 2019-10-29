BOSTON — The Massachusetts Legislature was the last in the nation to enact an annual budget this year and now their drawn-out deliberations over last year's state budget are about to cost the taxpayers real money.
Comptroller Andrew Maylor faces a Thursday deadline to file the state's annual Statutory Basis Financial Report closing the books on spending and revenues for the fiscal year that ended June 30, almost four months ago. But here's the problem: the Legislature still isn't done spending last year's revenues.
Beacon Hill talks on a final fiscal 2019 supplemental budget only started to heat up this month, and House and Senate Democrats are looking at two different bills that spend most of last year's budget surplus, while proposing rainy day savings account deposits of between $350 million and $400 million.
In a letter delivered to top lawmakers and Gov. Charlie Baker Tuesday, Maylor said that when the budget bill is signed by Gov. Charlie Baker, it will take about 14 days to compile the final financial report and have it reviewed by the state's independent audit firm, currently KPMG. That timeline puts Maylor's office well beyond its statutory filing deadline.
"Please note that this is a target to help you understand when the SBFR might be issued but is not a guarantee," Maylor wrote.
As part of his work, Maylor is required to certify and report the state's consolidated net surplus at the same time as he issues the financial report. The surplus certification determines if the budget is balanced and if there's any amount to be transferred to the rainy day account.
Basing his calculations on the financial report being issued on Nov. 15, Maylor projected forgone interest on expected stabilization fund revenues of more than $500,000, an amount he estimated will increase by more than $30,000 each day beyond Nov. 15.
Calling it a "measurable downstream impact" of not filing the financial report on time, Maylor wrote, "I realize that this amount may not seem important, but as a taxpayer and someone who spent more than 25 years in local government, that sum is meaningful."
The spending bills are on the minds of legislators, and the many stakeholderswho stand to benefit from newly authorized spending. The House closeout budget totaled about $723 million in spending; the Senate bill authorized $780 million in spending.
Last year, Treasurer Deb Goldberg and former Comptroller Thomas Shack knocked the practice of passing final supplemental budgets so long after fiscal years had ended, with Goldberg comparing the practice to "kids getting away with stuff for too long."
To follow industry best practices, Shack said, a final supplemental budget should be approved by Aug. 31 each year.
Senate President Pro Tempore William Browsberger said lawmakers are aware of Thursday's deadline and said there's a possibility that the budget bills could be reconciled without the need for a six-member conference committee.
State House News Service staffer Katie Lannan contributed reporting.
