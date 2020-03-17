Here is a list of the latest closures, cancellations and postponements on Cape Ann prompted by concern of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. If you items to add, please contact Andrea Holbrook at aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com; please include a phone number.
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce's ‘Virtual’ Irish Sweepstakes drawing scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, in partnership with the Bridge Cape Ann, will now take place at a date to be determined, as allowed, in the near future.
“We were looking for a way to keep our ticket-holders safe while still offering a fun experience as the winning numbers are drawn,” said Chamber CEO Ken Riehl. “Thankfully, Kory Curcuru and The Bridge stepped up to partner with us and transform the drawing into a Live Facebook event. As things have evolved, we now think it best to postpone yet again to a date in the near future.” Riehl continued.
For updates on when the event will happen, please visit the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce or The Bridge Cape Ann on Facebook.
Manchester Historical Museum is closed and has canceled all March events. Its "Manchester 101" lecture scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been recorded and will be post soon so everyone can still enjoy it without the possibility of spreading germs. April programming is questionable but the museum says to stay tuned.
For a list of previously canceled or postponed events, please see gloucestertimes.com.
For continuing coverage of the ongoing COVID-19 threat on Cape Ann, follow and use the #CapeAnnCOVID hashtag on social media.
