State health officials on Monday reported that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 fell again as the state continued to make progress against the disease caused by the coronavirus.
There were 149 newly reported cases of the disease reported Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 to more than 107,200.
The total number of confirmed and probable deaths in the state attributed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic rose to 7,874 with the addition of 17 deaths reported Monday.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 fell to 920, down from about 1,400 two weeks ago. The number of people in intensive care fell to 180, down from 322 two weeks ago.
The number of probable and confirmed COVID-19 deaths at long-term care homes rose to 4,956, or nearly 63% of all deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
— Associated Press
Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 257 on Monday, same as Wednesday when 2,008 had been tested. At least 24 residents have died from COVID-19; 227 have recovered as of Monday.
Rockport: 82 on Monday, same as Wednesday when 477 residents had been tested. Forty-four of those cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Sixty-six residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus have recovered.
Essex: 24 last Tuesday morning, 236 residents tested.
Manchester: 20 on Wednesday, 252 residents tested.
Local hospitals: There were 16 suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, including two patients in the Intensive Care Unit, at Beverly Hospital on Thursday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.