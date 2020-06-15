BOSTON —State officials on Monday reported that the number of newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts dipped below 100 as the state continues to make progress in its battle against the disease.
The total number of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 now stands at nearly 105,700 with the addition of the 87 newly reported cases.
There were 23 new deaths reported, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic to 7,647.
There were 1,026 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down from about 1,747 two weeks ago. The number of people in intensive care units fell to 253, down from 404 two weeks ago.
The number of probable and confirmed COVID-19 deaths at long-term care homes rose to 4,817, or nearly 63% of all deaths.
— Associated Press
Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 252 on Wednesday and 1803 tested At least 22 residents have died from COVID-19; 179 have recovered as of Friday.
Rockport: 82 on Monday, up four from Wednesday, when 418 residents had been tested. Forty-four of those cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Fifty-four residents. among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus have recovered.
Number of cases in total count that have recovered (includes LTCF & CLF): 54
Essex: 23 on Wednesday, and 216 residents tested.
Manchester: 19 on Wednesday and 218 residents tested.
Local hospitals: There were 18 suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, including six patients in the Intensive Care Unit, at Beverly Hospital on Monday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.