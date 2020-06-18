 

Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:

Gloucester: 257 on Wednesday and 2,008 tested. At least 22 residents have died from COVID-19; 179 had recovered as of Friday.

Rockport: 82 on Wednesday, 477 residents tested. Forty-four of those cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Fifty-four residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus have recovered.

Essex: 24 on Tuesday morning, 236 residents tested.

Manchester: 20 on Wednesday, 252 residents tested.

Local hospitals: There were 17 suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, including five patients in the Intensive Care Unit, at Beverly Hospital on Thursday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

