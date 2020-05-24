As of Sunday, there were more than 92,675 coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts after the state added more than 1,000 new cases. There were 68 new deaths reported, bringing the state's death toll to 6,372.
Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 233 on Wednesday. At least 17 residents have died from COVID-19 and 130 patients have recovered.
Rockport: 74 on Wednesday, one more than last Monday, when there 37 cases in long-term or congregant living facilities.
Essex: 23 on Friday at 11 a.m., up two from Wednesday, and two suspected cases.
Manchester: 16 on Wednesday.
Local hospitals: There were 34 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital on Sunday. Four of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
There were another 8 suspected cases, with two of those patients in the ICU.
There were 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases among the hospitals' workers.