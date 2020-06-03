Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 251 on Wednesday. At least 21 residents have died from COVID-19; 1,659 have been tested.
Rockport: 76 on Wednesday, same as Monday, and385 tested. Of confirmed cases, 37 were in long-term or congregant living facilities on Monday.
Essex: 23 on Wednesday, one less than Sunday, and 196 residents tested.
Manchester: 19 on Wednesday; 191 tested.
Local hospitals: There were 27 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with five in in the Intensive Care Unit, and five suspected cases, with two in ICU, at Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals on Wednesday. There were 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases among the hospitals' workers.