Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to state and local data:
Gloucester: 252 on Wednesday, one more than last week. At least 22 residents have died from COVID-19; 1,803 have been tested. The city, on Monday, said 179 residents had recovered.
Rockport: 78 on Wednesday, two more than last week, and 418 tested. Of confirmed cases, 37 were in long-term or congregant living facilities.
Essex: 23 on Wednesday, the same as last week, and 216 residents tested.
Manchester: 19 on Wednesday, same as last week; 218 tested.
Local hospitals: There were 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with three in the Intensive Care Unit, and eight suspected cases at Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals on Wednesday. There were 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases among the hospitals’ workers.
In other news, as more retail shops are allowed to reopen this week in Phase 2, Gloucester's Savour Wine and Cheese tells the Times that it, however, is staying with its curbside pickup and online ordering program for the time being to ensure a safer shopping experience and minimize risk for customers, vendors and staff. More details and updates are available at www.savourwineandcheese.com.
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce also continues to maintain a comprehensive list on the latest business changes, closures, reopenings, cancellations and postponements in the region related to COVID-19. Go to https://capeannchamber.com/covid-19-updates/.