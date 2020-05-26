The number of new COVID-19 cases fell below 500 in Massachusetts as the state continues to see steady improvement as it battles the coronavirus.
The number of individuals diagnosed with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday climbed to about 93,700 as iMassachusetts reported 422 new cases.
The number of confirmed COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic climbed to 6,473 as another 57 deaths were reported.
There were other signs of progress.
The number of people currently hospitalized with the disease fell to about 2,100, down from about 3,100 two weeks ago.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care also fell to 560 -- down from 818 two weeks ago.
The number of deaths at long-term care facilities rose to 3,924 — or about 60% of all COVID-19-related deaths in the state.
—Associated Press
Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 233 on Wednesday. At least 17 residents have died from COVID-19 and 130 patients have recovered.
Rockport: 76 Monday, up two from Wednesday, and 37 cases in long-term or congregant living facilities, the same as last week.
Essex: 23 on Friday, and two suspected cases.
Manchester: 16 last Wednesday.
Local hospitals: There were 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital on Tuesday. Four of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
There were another seven suspected cases, with two of those patients in the ICU.
There were 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases among the hospitals' workers.