State health officials on Tuesday reported that the number of new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Massachusetts has fallen to fewer than 20, another signal that the state is continuing to beat back the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed and probable deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic has risen to 7,665 with the additional 18 deaths reported Tuesday.
There were about 195 newly reported cases of the disease on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 to nearly 106,000.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Massachusetts fell to 1,045, down from about 1,657 two weeks ago. The number of people in intensive care units fell to 244, down from 394 two weeks ago.
The number of probable and confirmed COVID-19 deaths at long-term care homes rose to 4,834 — or 63% of all deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
— Associated Press
Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 252 last Wednesday and 1,803 tested. At least 22 residents have died from COVID-19; 179 have recovered as of Friday.
Rockport: 82 on Monday, up four from last Wednesday, when 418 residents had been tested. Forty-four of those cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Fifty-four residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus have recovered.
Essex: 24 on Tuesday morning, up one from last Wednesday, when 216 residents had been tested.
Manchester: 19 last Wednesday and 218 residents tested.
Local hospitals: There were 15 suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, including four patients in the Intensive Care Unit, at Beverly Hospital on Tuesday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.