Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 257 on Wednesday and 2,008 tested. At least 22 residents have died from COVID-19; 179 had recovered as of Friday.
Rockport: 82 on Wednesday, 477 residents tested. Forty-four of those cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Fifty-four residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus have recovered.
Essex: 24 on Tuesday; 236 residents tested on Wednesday.
Manchester: 20 on Wednesday, up one from previous Wednesday, and 252 residents tested.
Local hospitals: There were 19 suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, including five patients in the Intensive Care Unit, at Beverly Hospital on Wednesday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.