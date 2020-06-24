Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 257 on Wednesday, same as Monday; 2,225 residents have been tested. At least 24 residents have died from COVID-19; 231 have recovered.
Rockport: 82 on Wednesday, same as Monday; 525 people tested. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-six residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus have recovered.
Essex: 24 on Wednesday, same as previous Thursday; 260 residents tested.
Manchester: 20 on Wednesday, same as previous Thursday, 290 residents tested.
Local hospitals: There were 17 suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, including three patients in the Intensive Care Unit, at Beverly Hospital on Wednesday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.