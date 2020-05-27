Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 241 on Wednesday, the same as Tuesday when three patients were hospitalized and 45 were in isolation. At least 21 residents have died from COVID-19 and 172 patients have recovered; 1,462 have been tested.
Rockport: 76, the same as Monday, when there were 37 cases in long-term or congregant living facilities; 345 tested.
Essex: 22 on Wednesday, down one from Friday; 170 tested.
Manchester: 18 on Wednesday, up two from last Wednesday; 168 tested
Local hospitals: There were 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with four in in the Intensive Care Unit, at Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals on Wednesday, the same as Tuesday.
There were another eight suspected cases, up one from Tuesday, with two of those patients in the ICU.
There were 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases among the hospitals' workers, two less than Tuesday.