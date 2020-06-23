State health officials on Tuesday reported that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 ticked up slightly to 953 compared to the 920 reported on Monday.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care rose by a single patient — from 180 on Monday to 181 on Tuesday. The number of patients requiring intubation also ticked up from 107 on Monday to 112 on Tuesday.
The state reported 16 new deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,890 since the start of the pandemic.
There were 229 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing the total number in Massachusetts since the pandemic’s start to more than 107,400.
The number of probable and confirmed COVID-19 deaths at long-term care homes rose to 4,970, or nearly 63% of all deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
— Associated Press
Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 257 on Monday, same as last Wednesday when 2,008 had been tested. At least 24 residents have died from COVID-19; 227 have recovered as of Monday.
Rockport: 82 on Monday, same as last Wednesday when 477 residents had been tested. Forty-four of those cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Sixty-six residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus have recovered.
Essex: 24 last Wednesday, 236 residents tested.
Manchester: 20 last Wednesday, 252 residents tested.
Local hospitals: There were 15 suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, including two patients in the Intensive Care Unit, at Beverly Hospital on Tuesday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.