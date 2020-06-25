Massachusetts recorded another 25 COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 7,963.
There were 226 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, recorded Thursday — bringing the number of cases in the state to more than 107,800.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 fell sharply to 822 compared to the 939 reported Wednesday.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care also fell to 174 compared to the 181 reported Wednesday.
Patients requiring intubation rose slightly to 101 from 98 on Wednesday.
The number of the deaths at long-term care homes rose to 5,023 — or about 63% of all deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
More than 53% of those who have died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts were women compared to less than 47% who were men.
Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 257 on Wednesday, same as Monday; 2,225 residents have been tested. At least 24 residents have died from COVID-19; 231 have recovered.
Rockport: 82 on Wednesday, same as Monday; 525 people tested. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-six residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus have recovered.
Essex: 24 on Wednesday, same as previous Thursday; 260 residents tested.
Manchester: 20 on Wednesday, same as previous Thursday, 290 residents tested.
Local hospitals: There were 15 suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, including three patients in the Intensive Care Unit, at Beverly Hospital on Thursday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.