The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the city continues to rise, and the mayor and city health officials are encouraging families to limit their Thanksgiving celebrations to those in their homes.
There were 48 active, positive cases of COVID-19 in the city, according to public health data released Thursday by the state, andGloucester's designation has remained "green."
"While we haven't reached a medium or high risk designation from the state —yet —our positive case numbers are rising and we are urging residents to double down on precautions to stay healthy," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said in a prepared statement announcing. the numbers. "We strongly advise against holding social gatherings with multiple households next week —please keep your Thanksgiving celebrations small and limit them to your own household. We want everyone to enjoy the holiday, but please, be safe and responsible."
Residents are reminded that the state has limited indoor, residential gatherings to 10 people and outdoor, residential gatherings to 25 people. All gatherings are further required to end by 9:30 p.m.
"We cannot stress this enough: the best course of this action this year is to celebrate Thanksgiving with those you live with and/or hold a virtual celebration with other friends and family," city Public Health Director Karin Carroll said. "This isn't the time to be having a large indoor meal with a group of people you don't see regularly-- it simply isn't safe."
Residents are urged to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings in public and limit their interactions with anyone who lives outside of their household.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 460 confirmed positive cases of the virus in the community and 57 probable cases. There have been 26 COVID-19-related deaths in Gloucester, and 444 people have recovered.
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
Gloucester: 460 confirmed cases Wednesday, up 21 from Monday, and 18,013 residents tested.
Rockport: 105 confirmed cases Wednesday, up four from Monday, and 3,901 residents tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy-six residents among the 105 who have contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 32 confirmed cases Wednesday, the same as Nov. 11, and 1,889 tested.
Manchester: 39 confirmed cases Wednesday, up three from Nov. 11, and 3,132 tested.
Number of hospitalized climbing
The number of people hospitalized in Massachusetts is continuing to climb as the state grapples with a second surge of COVID-19 cases.
There were nearly 920 people reported hospitalized Thursday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and more than 180 in intensive care units.
That's a significant jump from the approximately 360 reported hospitalized two months ago.
The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths increased by 27 on Thursday. The state reported more than 2,500 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
On average, about 2,620 cases had been confirmed per day in the seven days running up to Wednesday, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
The new deaths pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 10,204, while its confirmed caseload since the start of the pandemic increased to more than 192,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 6,645 -- or nearly 64% of all probable and confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the state.
Massachusetts is planning to open a field hospital in Worcester to prepare for a possible overflow of COVID-19 patients as the disease continues to surge again in the state.
— Associated Press