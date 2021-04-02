METHUEN — The MSPCA welcomed 32 rabbits – including a mother nursing eight babies – ahead of the upcoming Easter holiday.
Officials at the animal adoption center said the pet rabbits were surrendered along with seven chickens, after their owner became overwhelmed and unable to provide basic care.
The rabbits, New Zealand and Dutch mixes, were said to be living in conditions that became unsanitary, and their dietary requirements were not met. They range from adult rabbits to bunnies as young as 5 weeks old.
The MSPCA plans to distribute the pets among its locations in Methuen, Boston, and Centerville on Cape Cod. The chickens — believed to be a year old — join 24 others at Nevins Farm needing homes.
Lawrence police are investigating the situation in which the animals came from, according to the MSPCA.
Nevins Farm Director Meaghan O’Leary hopes adopters will be interested in taking one, or a pair, home.
“This is a large surrender for us and has doubled our rabbit population in just one day,” she said. “My message to anyone considering a new pet is that now is the time to visit one of our adoption centers to bring home a new best friend.”
O’Leary does not discourage rabbit adoption so close to Easter. She said there is no evidence of those adopted near the holiday being returned at higher rates.
She added, “Our adoption counselors are very skilled at making excellent matches for people that are thoughtful about adding to their family.”
The MSCPA’s three adoption centers remain closed to the public, as they have been throughout the pandemic. The adoption process is happening by appointment only.
Visit mspca.org for more information.
