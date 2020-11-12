BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker and legislative leaders are wrangling over control of a fund set up to collect money from lawsuits against opioid manufacturers.
As part of a $425 million spending package closing out last fiscal year’s budget, the Legislature set up a new “opioid recovery and remediation trust fund” to collect money from pending litigation against drug makers over their marketing practices.
Lawmakers proposed an advisory council to manage the fund and distribute money to “mitigate the impacts of the opioid epidemic.”
But Baker rejected that plan, saying the fund should be available to plug holes in the state’s budget.
“It is important that the amounts recovered can be utilized in the context of the commonwealth’s budget, particularly the current and upcoming fiscal year’s, which have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Baker wrote to lawmakers.
Making money available for use in the budget would allow it to be spent on existing opioid prevention and treatment programs, he wrote.
But the dispute isn’t just about how the money is spent.
The 21-member advisory council that would parcel the funds would be heavily stacked against the governor, who would only get four appointees. The state’s secretary of health and human services would serve as a non-voting member.
The majority of the board’s appointees would be named by House and Senate leaders and the Massachusetts Municipal Association, which would be given 10 members representing city and town officials.
The fund could see tens, if not hundreds, of millions of dollars flow into it in coming years amid a crush of litigation against Oxycontin-maker Purdue Pharma and other drug manufacturers over their role in fueling the national opioid crisis.
Massachusetts was hit hard by the opioid crisis, with nearly 10,000 overdose confirmed or suspected overdose deaths reported between 2015 and 2019.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com