BOSTON — Police officers would be certified by a state panel, and could be sued by citizens if they are stripped of those credentials for wrongdoing, under a raft of law enforcement reforms set to be approved by the state Legislature.
On Tuesday, lawmakers debated a much-anticipated overhaul of policing policies that comes more than six months after nationwide demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by Minneapolis police officers.
The reform measure passed the state Senate by a 28-12 vote; the House was expected to vote on the bill later Tuesday evening.
A six-member legislative committee spent months hammering out differences between House and Senate versions of bills in secretive meetings.
"This is a landmark decision that begins to address the inequities that we have seen in our police institutions for a long time," said Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, D-Springfield, a member of the committee and chairman the Legislature's Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, in remarks ahead of Tuesday’s vote.
A key provision of the legislation is the creation of a nine-member panel to certify state, county and municipal officers, as well as college campus police, every three years.
The panel, staffed by six civilians and three members of law enforcement, would have the authority to revoke police credentials for officers found to commit wrongdoing, such as the use of excessive force or falsifying public records. The governor and attorney general would appoint members of the panel.
Massachusetts is one of only a handful of states that doesn't have a police certification program. Though officers attend training, it’s up to local departments to oversee it.
Under the changes, officers found to have committed wrongdoing could be stripped of legal protections, known as qualified immunity if they are decertified.
The new law also bans the use of chokeholds by police to subdue suspects in any situation. It restricts the use tear gas, rubber bullets or police dogs to control protests, unless the action is meant to prevent "imminent harm."
Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, who planned to vote for the measure in House, said there are a lot of "good provisions" in the bill that will improve policing.
"We license attorneys, plumbers and hairdressers, but not police officers," he said. "Certification will recognize policing is a profession and help further professionalize police departments."
Tucker, a former Salem police chief, touted provisions he was able to get into the bill that will require training for police officers on dealing with intellectually and developmentally disabled individuals, and mental health training on how to recognize when fellow officers are in crisis.
Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, said he backed many of the goals of police reforms but still has "serious concerns" about efforts to strip police officers of legal protection.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, said he too supports reforms but voted against the measure in the Senate. He argued the bill goes too far, particularly with the total ban on chokeholds.
"We now have a situation where a law enforcement officer whose life is in danger might not be able to use a chokehold in a defensive way," Tarr said.
Tarr and three Republican senators were joined in opposition by eight Democrats including Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, who also voted against the measure.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle complained that they were given less than 24 hours to review the 129-page bill before it came up for a vote.
The policing reform proposal was originally filed in June by Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican who said he was "outraged" by Floyd's murder in police custody.
Police unions blasted the legislation, citing a rushed approval process and provisions they strongly opposed, including changes to the qualified immunity law, which they say will expose officers to frivolous lawsuits.
"The bill creates layers of unnecessary bureaucracy and costly commissions staffed by political appointees with no real-world experience in policing and the dangers officers face every day," the State Police Association, a union representing troopers, said in a statement.
Scott Hovsepian, president of the Massachusetts Coalition of Police, which represents about 4,300 law enforcement officers, ripped the proposal as an "attack" that seeks to "punish police for being police." He called on Baker to veto it.
"What was supposed to be a reasonable and thoughtful process to establish sensible police reforms is now a runaway train that must be stopped," he said.
Baker will have 10 days to approve or veto the legislation once it lands on his desk.
He wouldn’t say Tuesday if he would sign the measure.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
