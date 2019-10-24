BOSTON — A windfall of state money could be flowing into school district coffers in coming years, but a battle is brewing over who gets to control the funding.
The House of Representatives late Wednesday unanimously approved a sweeping overhaul the state's education funding system that will pump at least $1.5 billion in new funding into the state's 406 public school districts over the next seven years and change how the money is doled out. The Senate passed its version of the plan earlier this month.
The proposal, called the "Student Opportunity Act," would increase Chapter 70 funding to school districts by $1.4 billion in the next seven years, hike special education funding, provide more money for transportation services and raise the state's spending cap for school construction projects by $150 million to $800 million.
It would also overhaul how Chapter 70 funds are distributed, giving more money to districts with larger numbers of low-income, special education and immigrant students.
Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, said the sweeping changes will benefit all school districts but especially those low-income communities that have struggled amid funding disparities.
"This is a resounding victory for Massachusetts students," said Tucker, a vice chairman of the Legislature's Education Committee who helped write the House bill. "It fully funds what we need to run our school districts and includes accountability measures to ensure that the money will go toward its intended purposes."
Rep. Ann Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, said she was pleased that the legislation will increase funding for mental health and guidance counselors. She cited statistics that roughly a quarter of high school students don't know what they'll do after graduation, a problem that especially impacts low-income students in her district.
"What we are doing is giving that 25 percent of the population a chance to figure out what it is that they're going to do the day after graduation, whether it's vocational training, community college, college, a union trade apprenticeship," Ferrante said in a floor speech Wednesday night. "We're helping them find that pathway out of poverty."
Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-North Andover, said the overhaul of the school aid formula and other changes "will make funding more equitable and benefit all districts."
"Even though we're first in the nation, we need to close the achievement gap," she said. "Where there are higher levels of poverty, the needs are higher."
Who's watching?
There are sticking points between the bills that need to be worked out before it heads to Gov. Charlie Baker's desk for consideration.
The Senate's version removed the state's authority to require changes to districts’ three-year plans for how they will use the money to close achievement gaps. It would let districts, rather than the state, set performance targets and give districts more flexibility in choosing which strategies to use.
However, the House version gives more control to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to decide whether districts are meeting performance goals.
Speaking to reporters ahead of Wednesday's vote, House Education Committee Chairwoman Alice Peisch, D-Wellesley, singled out problems with Lawrence schools before the state took over the district in 2010 as one the reasons total local control isn't always a good thing. She said there needs to be accountability with increased state funding.
"We recognize that the local communities and the teachers and the administrators on the ground are in much better position than someone at a state level to determine what those students need," Peisch said.
Arguing the case for more state oversight, Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, pointed out that minority students make up about 40 percent of the city's student body but aren't adequately represented on the City Council or School Committee. He also cited lackluster turnout in elections as another reason for the state to keep a hold on the purse strings.
Vargas said he supports local authority but said he has "witnessed how entrenched local powers can divert money in ways that leave vulnerable populations behind."
"We should assume that each district has leadership that is just and will address achievement gaps," he said in a speech ahead of Wednesday's vote. "We should also verify."
Local money
Exactly how much more each school district would get under the plan — which has been subject to debate over the past several weeks — isn't clear.
The Baker administration released estimates ahead of the Senate debate on the proposal, but the projections were panned by legislative leaders who called them misleading.
House lawmakers were given estimates of how the changes would affect their districts prior to Wednesday's vote, but most declined to make those figures public.
A 2015 report determined the school spending formula created under the landmark 1993 education reform law is outdated and shorts school districts by $1 billion to $2 billion a year. Low-income, minority and immigrant students are most affected, the report stated, widening a gap with students in wealthier communities.
The foundation budget uses a complicated formula to determine how much the state gives each community for education. It factors in the size and makeup of a school district’s workforce and student enrollment, among other things.
Set in place in 1993, the funding formula was supposed to be recalculated every four years to reflect changes in costs, but advocates say that hasn't happened. Many wealthy communities spend more than the minimum required by the state to offset gaps in funding, while less affluent districts are forced to cut programs to make up for deficits.
The state spent nearly $4.7 billion on schools in the last fiscal year — including Chapter 70 funding and charter school reimbursements.
The Baker administration has increased Chapter 70 funding in recent years, though it hasn't changed how the pool of money is distributed.
Adding to pressure on lawmakers to get something done is a lawsuit filed in June by parents and several social justice groups. It asks the state's Supreme Judicial Court to declare that students in underfunded districts are being deprived of their right to an equal education.
Education advocates are confident the differences between the House and Senate versions will be worked out. They note that the bills passed with veto-proof margins.
"We think the differences are bridgeable and can be resolved in short order so we can celebrate this huge win for our students and the state," said Lisa Guisbond, executive director of the nonprofit advocacy group Citizens for Public Schools. "These changes have been a long time coming."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
