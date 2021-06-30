BOSTON — Lawmakers are urging support for the state's safety-net hospitals that are struggling to stay afloat following the pandemic.
During a livestreamed hearing Tuesday, the Legislature's Joint Committee on Healthcare Financing heard the pleas of lawmakers from the Merrimack Valley and other regions where hospitals that served large numbers of COVID-19 patients are buckling financially.
Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, said Lawrence General Hospital — one of the largest employers and health care providers in the region — is at risk of closing because of funding disparities and a lack of state and federal assistance.
Finegold said one of the biggest problems is price variation: Commercial insurers pay some hospitals far more than hospitals serving low-income and minority communities for the same services.
He called the practice a "manifestation of systemic racism in the insurance industry."
"This is modern day redlining," Finegold told the panel. "If these discriminatory practices occurred in the banking industry, the companies would face severe penalties."
Lawrence General is among a small group of safety-net hospitals that are "double disadvantaged,“ he said, because of low MassHealth reimbursement rates as well as a relatively large portion of revenue tied to the state’s Medicaid program. Others include Boston Medical Center and Carney Hospital in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.
Concerns about the financial stability of local hospitals has Finegold and other lawmakers pushing to raise MassHealth reimbursements rates, as well as requirements for commercial insurance carriers, for safety-net hospitals.
They also want the state to provide Lawrence General and other hospitals with a short-term cash infusion, dipping into the billions of dollars in federal aid headed to the state.
Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, has filed a proposal heard by the committee on Tuesday that would mandate higher commercial insurance reimbursements for safety-net hospitals. He said the plan aims to end practices that perpetuate racial and ethnic inequality.
"The pandemic exposed the underlying disparities that have long existed within our state's health care system based on race, ethnicity and socioeconomic status," he told the committee. "Inequitable rates by commercial health insurance plans contribute to the disparities."
Lawrence General President and CEO Deborah Wilson said recently that her hospital's financial situation was precarious even before the pandemic but has now reached a “crisis" level.
The hospital reported a $13 million loss last year even after getting federal aid and more state help through supplemental MassHealth funding. This year its finances look even more dire, with losses projected at $20 million.
The anticipated deficit has forced the hospital to trim $6 million from its operating budget and lay off more than 50 workers.
The state’s safety net hospitals and community health centers — which include Salem Hospital, Holy Family Hospital in Methuen and Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport — serve a disproportionate percentage of low-income patients.
Many are heavily dependent on Medicaid reimbursements, which are typically less than commercial insurance payouts.
Nearly 30% of Lawrence General's gross revenue is for care provided to Medicaid, or MassHealth, patients. The state average is 18%.
Health care coverage, in the meantime, is one of the state's biggest expenses. Medicaid costs have doubled in the past decade and now account for nearly 40% of state spending.
MassHealth serves more than 1.9 million people — more than one-fifth of the state’s population.
