BOSTON — A perennial push to make Massachusetts a "sanctuary state" that bars police from detaining people living in the country illegally has been revived on Beacon Hill, but the fate of the controversial plan is uncertain.
The Safe Communities Act, which has been re-filed under the new title of"An Act to Protect the Civil Rights and Safety of all Massachusetts Residents," would forbid state police, sheriffs and local law enforcement from honoring contacts to detain people on behalf of federal immigration agencies.
It would also prohibit U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from questioning a suspected illegal immigrant already in police custody unless the person "gives informed consent by signing a written consent form provided by the law enforcement agency."
Immigrant rights groups and Democratic lawmakers backing the changes say giving police authority to cooperate with immigration agents makes communities less safe because it dissuades people from reporting crime for fear of deportation.
Sen. Jamie Eldridge, D-Acton, the bill's primary sponsor, said the need for protections has grown amid the pandemic, with many immigrants fearful of getting tested for COVID-19, participating in contact tracing or seeking medical treatment because of deportation concerns.
"State action is urgently needed to restore trust in our public institutions, ensure that everyone can seek medical care and emergency assistance and protection without the fear of deportation," Eldridge said during a briefing Tuesday.
Critics say "sanctuary" communities hinder criminal and terrorist investigations, and local police should be working with federal authorities to enforce the law.
"Local knowledge is key to all enforcement whether on theft, violence or illegal immigration," said Steve Kropper, co-chairman of the Massachusetts Coalition for Immigration Reform, a bipartisan advocacy group that wants to impose limits on immigration. "Without cooperation from local police, enforcement is impossible."
The proposal is similar to one that came close to passing the House and Senate in the previous two-year legislative session, but stalled amid a lack of support.
Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, has said he doesn’t oppose communities that adopt sanctuary policies, but he has threatened to veto a statewide bill if it reaches his desk.
Sanctuary policies vary widely by community. Many are aimed at preventing local police from acting as immigration agents or enforcing federal immigration laws, which are both civil and criminal in nature.
Under Salem's "Sanctuary for Peace" ordinance, upheld by voters in 2017, authorities are allowed to cooperate with immigration officials on criminal matters but do not question people's immigration status during routine interactions.
Lawrence's policy, approved by its City Council in 2015, directs police not to cooperate with ICE agents seeking illegal immigrants unless they have criminal warrants.
Nationally more than 200 local and state governments have adopted policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration agents.
Former President Donald Trump vowed to crack down on sanctuary communities and signed an executive order in 2017 to withhold grants from communities refusing to cooperate. His crackdown was blunted by a series of court rulings that police cannot hold people at the behest of immigration agents.
President Joe Biden, a Democrat who took office three weeks ago, hasn't addressed the issue of sanctuary communities or ICE detainers but sent a proposal to Congress to create a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants.
On Tuesday, Biden signed executive orders aimed at undoing Trump administration immigration policies, including a rule that forced migrants to apply for asylum in the U.S. from Mexico.
Eldridge noted that some of Biden's actions have already been challenged in court.
"We can't wait for the federal government to act," he said Tuesday. "Immigrant communities are in crisis across Massachusetts right now."
