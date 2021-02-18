BOSTON — Local pandemic relief, changes to election laws and legalized sports wagering are emerging as major issues in the two-year legislative session, as lawmakers race against the clock to file bills for consideration.
Nearly 3,500 pieces of legislation have been filed ahead of Friday's deadline to submit proposals to the House and Senate clerks. Legislators were expected to pile more onto the growing list of proposals.
A number of bills are aimed at blunting the impact of the pandemic and easing the financial burden on businesses and low-income residents.
One proposal, filed by Reps. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, and Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, would give qualifying businesses a $1,000 tax credit for purchasing personal protective gear and other expenses needed to safely reopen.
Another proposal by the GOP lawmakers would allow certain small business owners to receive unemployment benefits during a state of emergency.
"There's still a lot of businesses struggling, and through no fault of their own, because it was the government that shut them down," Mirra said. "So we really owe it to them to do anything we can do to help ease the financial burden."
Newly elected House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, said recently that pandemic relief, efforts to vaccinate millions of people against the coronavirus, and measures to help affected people and businesses will dominate the agenda.
"We find ourselves in a moment of reckoning, and before we can build a stronger Massachusetts, we must first meet the basic needs of each resident during this time of crisis," Mariano said in remarks last month.
Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, said while pandemic relief tops the agenda, lawmakers need to consider policies to adjust to changes in commuting patterns, public transportation and childcare that will affect the state going forward.
Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, said the pandemic's impact on schools has highlighted a "digital divide" between communities.
"We've seen how some communities lack the resources that others have in terms making sure kids have the technology to learn remotely," Tucker said. "That's something that clearly needs to be addressed."
Lawmakers are also expected to consider permanent changes to the state's election system that expand early and mail-in voting. The effort has support from voting access groups and Secretary of State Bill Galvin, who has filed his own proposal for mail-in balloting and same-day voter registration.
Meanwhile, supporters of sports betting are making another push on Beacon Hill to legalize wagering on pro games. The effort has bipartisan support, with Sen. Brendan Crighton, D-Lynn, and Rep. Brad Hill, R-Ipswich, among those who have filed proposals.
To be sure, much of the Legislature's work will continue to be complicated due to restrictions on public gatherings.
The State House remains closed to the public. Lawmakers will be meeting and approving bills in remote formal sessions via teleconferencing with only a handful participating from the House and Senate chambers as a precaution against spreading the virus.
If previous legislative sessions are an indication, only a handful of bills filed at the outset will make it to the floor of the House and Senate for a vote. Most will lumber along through the process for the next two years and either die in a committee or receive a study order, which typically signals a bill's demise.
To see a list of proposals for the upcoming session: https://malegislature.gov/Bills/Search
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com