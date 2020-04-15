Lawmakers seek possible protections for landlords

BOSTON — With lawmakers offering protections for homeowners and renters facing foreclosure and eviction during the COVID-19 outbreak, some are also looking to throw a lifeline to landlords whose tenants can’t pay the rent.
A bipartisan proposal, filed by Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, would allow landlords to request temporary relief from their mortgage obligations if tenants fall behind on the rent.
To be eligible, property owners must show they’ve received less than 50% of their rental income from tenants.
“We understand that many people may not be able to pay their rent, and we definitely need to prevent evictions from happening,” said Tarr, a Gloucester Republican. “But we also need to prevent that from having a domino effect of instability for people who depend on that rent to pay their mortgages.”
Tarr, who filed the bill with Sen. Anne Gobi, D-Spencer, said he views it as a companion to another proposal to prevent tenants and homeowners from being evicted or foreclosed on during the health crisis.
That bill has passed the House and is expected to be approved by the Senate on Thursday before heading to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk.
Doug Quattrochi, executive director of the trade group MassLandlords, said rental property owners are still liable for their bills if tenants can’t pay.
“Mortgages are just a small percentage of most landlords’ expenses,” he said. “On top of that you’ve got taxes, insurance, repairs and other costs.” Quattrochi welcomes Beacon Hill’s new push to buoy landlords, but said the proposal doesn’t go far enough. He said the association is asking the Legislature to authorize lease surety bonds to help landlords cover expenses if tenants cannot pay. Under the proposal, the state would issue the bonds, which landlords could apply for payments to help cover costs.
“This would protect both the tenants and landlords by having the state guarantee rental payments for people affected by the emergency,” he said.
Stay-at-home orders and strict limits on public gatherings put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic have forced many businesses to close, thrusting workers into unemployment.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and. Economic Security Act, a $2 trillion federal stimulus package, includes protections for homeowners with federally backed mortgages including a foreclosure moratorium for those experiencing a financial hardship due to the pandemic.
But Quattrochi said rental property owners with commercial mortgages, and those with five or more units in a building, don’t qualify under the new protections.
And with quarterly property tax payments coming due on May 1, landlords who’ve lost rental income could slip into default, he said.
“We don’t know how many landlords are going to default on their taxes, but it’s going to have ripple effects on cities and towns,” he said. “It doesn’t look good, so we needs a long-term solution.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
