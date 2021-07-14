BOSTON — Lawmakers are forging ahead with controversial plans to change how political boundaries are redrawn before next year’s statewide elections.
The state Senate and House of Representatives have each agreed to use last year’s U.S. census to draw new maps for congressional and legislative districts before cities and towns set their own boundaries for local voting precincts.
Usually the process is flipped. Local governments are required to fix their political maps by June 15 in the year following a federal census.
Lawmakers say the changes are needed this time due to delays in the census data. But local officials and Secretary of State Bill Galvin have criticized the move as unnecessary.
A House plan would scrap the deadline for local governments to complete their maps and authorize the Legislature to start redrawing boundaries for state offices and congressional districts.
Under its plan, cities and towns must set in place their voting precincts within 30 days of lawmakers finalizing legislative districts. That local mapping process must be completed by Dec. 15.
A Senate approach also allows the Legislature to go first but gives cities and towns more flexibility.
"They can draw precincts when they see fit and they have additional time," said Sen. William Brownsberger, D-Belmont, who helped write the Senate bill.
Galvin, a Democrat who oversees elections, said the changes are "unnecessary and unwise" and probably will invite a lawsuit. He has suggested the move is a power grab by lawmakers.
Galvin said the June 15 deadline was never really a concern because his office isn't pressing local governments to meet it.
The influential Massachusetts Municipal Association also opposes the changes, urging lawmakers not to sign off.
Geoff Beckwith, the group's executive director, wrote to lawmakers that forcing communities to "shape their precincts around new state-set boundaries would lead to significant problems" for local governments, especially those that use wards and precincts to elect local officials.
"This complete reversal of the process would lead to unintended consequences and disruption to local governance, charters and elections in many cities and towns across the state," he wrote.
The U.S. Census Bureau said in March it would not be able to deliver detailed data from last year's count until Sept. 30, instead of the usual March 31, due to the pandemic and other delays.
The bureau says some redistricting data will be released in an older format by August for states facing tight deadlines to redraw political maps for fall elections.
Galvin said his office has been working with many local cities and towns to prepare to redraw local maps once the data is released.
Galvin said he would urge Republican Gov. Charlie Baker to veto the legislative proposal if it reaches his desk.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com