With the $56.2 billion fiscal 2024 state budget headed to Gov. Maura Healey’s desk, Cape Ann’s lawmakers announced they have secured $875,000 in state funding earmarks for 12 local initiatives in Gloucester, Rockport, Essex and Manchester-by-the-Sea.
This according to a joint statement from state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester.
The earmarks cover various items such as the modernization of the Dock Square sewer pump in Rockport and money for a feasibility study for a makeover to the Legion Memorial Building on Washington Street in Gloucester. The funding was part of the state budget enacted by the House and Senate on July 31. Healey has 10 days to act on the state budget’s contents.
Of the $875,000 in local budget earmarks, $510,000 would be going to Gloucester initiatives along with money for various organizations in the seaport:
$200,000 for Gloucester Marine Genomics Inc. for a research project to characterize the impact of offshore wind on economically important species using acoustic telemetry and environmental DNA.
$100,000 for the repair or replacement of electrical systems in City Hall.
$90,000 for a needs determination and feasibility study of the American Legion building.
$80,000 for Wellspring House, Inc. of Gloucester.
$25,000 for bacteria testing at Good Harbor Beach.
$15,000 for Gloucester Boxing Club, Inc..
Another $356,000 in earmarks will go to initiatives in Essex, Manchester and Rockport:
$95,000 for Rockport for the purchase of pump station equipment for the Dock Square pump station;
$75,000 for the rehabilitation of the Centennial Grove recreation area in Essex.
$75,000 for Manchester for the costs relating to the creation of Cape Ann regional emergency preparedness plans for Manchester, Essex, Rockport, and Gloucester.
$75,000 for the modernization of the Dock Square sewer pump in Rockport.
$15,000 for environmental restoration projects in Essex.
$30,000 for Manchester for wastewater treatment plant flood proofing efforts.
“Working together, Representative Ferrante and I have been able to secure state funding for a dozen priorities that have been identified through collaboration with leaders in Gloucester, Essex, Rockport, and Manchester-by-the- Sea,” Tarr said in the prepared statement. “These investments bring valuable state resources to bear on an array of local projects and initiatives that will boost our local economy, strengthen our emergency preparedness, improve our quality of life, protect our environment, and promote sustainability and resiliency in the face of climate change. They will make a difference for our communities and our future.”
“The budget is the most important piece of legislation that the Legislature takes up each year,” said Ferrante, vice chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means, in the statement. “It has always been my priority to work, along with Senator Tarr, to ensure that Cape Ann is well-represented in the budget process and that our communities get their fair share. With valuable input from our municipal and community leaders in Gloucester, Rockport, Essex, and Manchester-by-the-Sea, this legislation makes targeted investments to promote economic development, enhance public safety and public infrastructure, and protect our region’s environment.”
Mayor Greg Verga said there was a lot in the latest state budget for the three Cape Ann towns and the city.
The $25,000 for testing for Good Harbor Beach will go a long way for expanded testing in the area of the Good Harbor Beach Creek. The city has been investigating contamination at the popular swimming area after the bathing spot was closed during the summers of 2021 and 2022 because water quality samples contained elevated levels of enterococci bacteria. The Department of Public Works has expanded its search well beyond the creek in search of a possible source of the contamination.
“The testing is going way up into the side streets and this will help us out,” Verga said.
Verga said the $100,000 for electrical systems in City Hall would help with work to replace the main electrical feed into the building. The City Hall Restoration Commission and a City Hall Building Committee is planning a project to upgrade the historic building’s fire alarm, fire suppression and electrical systems but a small fire in the basement in early May put this project on hold for a time as the building has undergone an extensive cleanup.
Verga said the late night fire was a figurative and literal wakeup call for the need for the project. The city still has to figure out the project’s cost, but he said the $100,000 will help with work that could be done now in advance of a more extensive project inside City Hall.
Money for the restoration of the city-owned Legion Memorial Building at 8 Washington St., home to the Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post No. 3, would go toward a study to figure out the extent of the work and identify the cost of renovating the building’s exterior and other work. The building has deteriorated and needs more than just a paint job, Verga said. The building was the city’s first seat of government, also known as the Town House, and dates,to around 1844. Verga said money for the project may also come from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds or Community Development Block Grant funding.
