BOSTON — Eighty-five state lawmakers wrote to the corporate leadership of Stop & Shop last week, asking the grocery chain to restore the hazard pay it had previously offered its frontline workers.
Rep. Sarah Peake of Provincetown circulated the letter, with Sen. Julian Cyr of Truro and Rep. Maria Robinson of Framingham.
According to Peake's office, Stop & Shop had instituted a 10% pay increase for its employees in March to compensate them for additional risks during the public health crisis, and discontinued that boost as of July 4.
"While Massachusetts is currently in Phase 3 of the reopening process, the pandemic is still ongoing, meaning that our frontline workers are still at risk of exposure and continue to work through challenging conditions," the lawmakers wrote. "The added stress, fear, and risk workers face about their health and safety has not abated, and we believe they should continue being compensated for that additional hazard."
In a press release, Peake's office said that with out-of-state tourists coming to Massachusetts during the summer, grocery stores are "even more crowded than they were at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Eighty Democrats and five Republicans signed the letter.
Stop & Shop has a store at 6 Thatcher Road.