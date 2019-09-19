BOSTON — Chaotic scenes at a "straight pride" parade in Boston over the Labor Day weekend have prompted a group of lawmakers to propose to unmasking protesters, literally.
A proposal filed by state Rep. Timothy Whelan, R-Barnstable, would make it illegal for anyone to wear a mask or hood to conceal their identify during political demonstrations. A similar proposal was filed in the state Senate.
Violators would faces fines of $500 or up to one year in prison, under the plan. The fines and jail time would increase if someone commits crimes or acts of violence while masked.
Whelan, a former state police sergeant, said the changes are necessary to counter the actions of "professional protesters" who set out to intimidate or disrupt public events.
"This is about keeping people safe," he said. "We want to give law enforcement the tools they need to keep people safe and to hold accountable those who commit criminal acts,"
Whelan said there is a precedent for a protest mask ban already baked into state law, which allows for enhanced penalties for armed robberies where the suspect is "masked or disguised."
The proposal includes exemptions for religious head coverings, masks worn for medical reasons or costumes donned during Halloween and other holidays.
"This is a well-thought out piece of legislation, and we've been sure to cover all the bases to ensure that it's constitutionally protected." he said.
At the "straight pride" event, many protesters, some of whom were affiliated with the leftist group Antifa, wore bandannas, masks or other items to shield their faces. An estimated 600 counter-protesters confronted about 200 marchers along the parade route to City Hall Plaza, where barricades prevented protesters from accessing a concert stage where the rally was being held.
Several arguments and minor fights were reported on the parade route, and police made over 30 arrests. Four officers suffered minor injuries.
Whelan's proposal is expected to draw opposition from the American Civil Liberties Union and activist groups who say it would trample on protesters' free-speech rights.
It is backed by law enforcement groups, including the influential Massachusetts Association of Major City Police Chiefs and the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association.
"To allow people to disguise themselves while violating somebody's rights or attacking a police officer lends itself to increased violence," said Chelsea police Chief Brian Kyes, president of the Massachusetts Major Cities Chiefs of Police Association. "This proposal attempts to nip that in the bud and address the problem in a proactive way."
In 2015, lawmakers proposed tougher penalties for protesters who block highways following a demonstration that tied up rush hour traffic on Interstate 93 and diverted an ambulance.
A proposal filed by Rep. Colleen Garry, a Dracut Democrat, who also signed onto Whelan's bill, proposed to make it a felony to block highways. Her bill died in a legislative committee.
Last week, Boston city councilor Timothy McCarthy called for hearings to craft a city ordinance prohibiting protesters from covering their faces with masks or hoods.
Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, a former city police chief, hasn't signed onto the legislation but said he believes it's an issue that needs to be discussed.
"We need to do some fact gathering and look at the Constitution issues, but it's certainly something I'm willing to have a conversation about," he said. "Given the state of some of these protests I want to make sure that the public, and public safety officials, are protected."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
