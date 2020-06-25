BOSTON — Massachusetts is among a handful of states that can seize Medicaid recipients' homes or assets when they die to pay outstanding medical bills.
Advocates for the elderly and poor say "estate recovery," which is overseen by MassHealth, has continued during the pandemic despite a ban on foreclosures and evictions, and even though courts are closed to the public. They have been pressuring Beacon Hill to put the brakes on the process.
In response, lawmakers have proposed a freeze on estate recovery that would give families another 60 days to respond to MassHealth claims, waive the 12% interest on pending claims, and forbid the state from seizing property if someone is living on it. The changes would expire 180 days after the state of emergency for COVID-19 is lifted.
"This is aimed at preventing people from being kicked out of their homes during the pandemic," said Clarence Richardson, director of the Massachusetts chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, which supports the move. "It would also give people more time to respond to MassHealth claims, given that the court system is closed."
Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, a co-sponsor of the bill, said the proposal "would provide short-term relief to grieving families who are both coping with their loss and trying to navigate through the complexities of estate recovery."
"All too often, families are stunned when, following a loved one’s death, MassHealth seeks to get back everything it has spent since that individual turned age 55," she said.
Under federal law, Medicaid recipients over age 55 are expected to repay the government for medical expenses. Massachusetts is one of only a few states that have authorized the seizure of homes, property and other assets after those recipients die to satisfy outstanding medical debt.
There are exemptions. MassHealth won't seize homes occupied by a spouse or dependent of a Medicaid recipient until they die or move away. It also offers financial hardship waivers and exemptions for those who have provided care for an elderly parent while living in their home.
Backers of a temporary ban on estate recovery say families need more time to navigate the complicated process.
"This would be just a short reprieve, giving people more time to cope with the loss of a loved one, get legal advice and figure out what their options are," said Vicky Pulos, a senior attorney with the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute.
Pulos said advocates are pushing for permanent changes to MassHealth's estate recovery program, which is considered one of the most restrictive in the country.
"Some estate recovery is required by the Medicaid program but we go way beyond that," she said. "We need a permanent solution to make the system fairer."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Contact him at cwade@chni.com.