BOSTON (AP) — A group of Massachusetts business owners and others have filed a lawsuit accusing Gov. Charlie Baker of overstepping his authority with his coronavirus restrictions.

The lawsuit was filed Monday by Washington, D.C.-based New Civil Liberties Alliance on behalf of a group including salon owners, pastors and the headmaster of a private school. The lawsuit says the Republican "unlawfully exercised legislative police power" by declaring a state of emergency under the state's Civil Defense Act and ordering certain businesses to close.

"Fear of a deadly virus is not a reason to abandon constitutional governance. Governor Baker doesn't have the power to make law by royal decree — lawmaking is the legislature's exclusive responsibility," Michael DeGrandis, senior litigation counsel for the New Civil Liberties Alliance, said in an emailed statement.

An email requesting comment was sent to Baker.

