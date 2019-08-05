MIDDLETON — A lawsuit over ice time at the Essex Sports Center has been dropped.
The Middlesex Islanders, a junior hockey program that had accused the rink of illegally taking away its ice time, filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the case in Salem Superior Court on Thursday.
Middlesex Islanders president Richard Gallant and his attorneys did not return messages seeking comment about why they dropped the case.
The lawsuit claimed that the head of a competing junior hockey program, who had been hired by Essex Sports Center to schedule ice time, took away time from the Islanders in order to use it for his own program.
The scheduler, Christopher Nagy, operates the North Suburban Wings hockey program, which the lawsuit said competes with the Islanders for players and ice time. Nagy declined to comment on why the Islanders dropped the case.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2675 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
