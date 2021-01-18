Lawyer to be held pending hearing next week

BOSTON — Lawyer Gary Zerola will be held without bail until at least next Thursday following his arrest on a rape and breaking-and-entering charge Friday, a Boston Municipal Court magistrate ruled.
It is the fifth time Zerola, of Salem, a former Essex and Suffolk County prosecutor turned defense lawyer, has been charged with rape; he was acquitted in three prior cases and has been awaiting trial in a fourth since 2016. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf Friday.
A Suffolk County prosecutor asked that Zerola, 49, be detained on both cases, telling a magistrate that Zerola had “made himself scarce” and had asked an acquaintance who is a municipal police officer whether airlines check for warrants before someone boards a flight -- an allegation Zerola’s lawyer said he “vehemently denies.”
Police say that Zerola, the alleged victim and another woman attended a party together at a North End restaurant late Monday into Tuesday that was supposed to be closed due to the pandemic. The alleged victim became sick from drinking too much and was taken home by Zerola and the other woman, who was a friend. The alleged victim told police that Zerola and the other woman then left. She told police she then awoke to find Zerola raping her.
Zerola, who was featured in 2001 in People Magazine as one of the country’s “most eligible bachelors” and frequently gives interviews in connection with cases he is handling, remained out of view in the courtroom at the request of his attorney, Joseph Krowski.
Krowski argued that police did not conduct an adequate identification procedure of his client and had only a name when they obtained the warrant.
Krowski also argued that Zerola is not a flight risk, pointing to his weekly check-ins with a Superior Court probation officer while he has been awaiting trial in the 2016 case. Zerola had been free on $10,000 bail in that case and for several years was also required to wear a GPS bracelet.
Krowski suggested that Zerola would agree to remain confined to his Salem home on house arrest if released.
The lawyer also raised the spectre of COVID-19 in the state’s jails, saying “they’re on fire with COVID.”
That prompted the prosecutor to mention the North End party, which he referred to as a “superspreader event.”
Zerola’s lawyer also took issue with media attention and accused police of attempting to “poison the well” by leaking a bulletin on Wednesday afternoon to a blog and suggested that someone in the Boston Police Department had tipped off news media on Friday after Zerola turned himself in on the warrant. A prosecutor noted that the bulletin was distributed to police departments across the state. Boston police also published a news release on Wednesday night asking for the public’s help in locating Zerola.
The prosecutor said police had already made attempts to find Zerola before to releasing the information, including visiting his Salem home.
The prosecutor’s request to revoke Zerola’s bail in the 2016 case was denied, but there is a warrant pending in Suffolk Superior Court as a result of the new charges, court records show.
Zerola will be held at the Dedham House of Correction pending next Thursday’s hearing. If he is found to be a danger to the public, Zerola could be held for up to 120 days without bail, or released on conditions.