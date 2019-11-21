Leaders eye options for moving Mattos

Gloucester school officials have decided that a new East Gloucester school would be built, city voters permitting, on the site of the current Veterans Memorial School and Mattos Field.
The new site of Mattos Field, on the other hand, remains very much up in the air. The field, a memorial to neighborhood World War I combat victim Joseph Mattos, is primarily home of the Cape Ann Women's Softball League.
School Committee and School Building Committee Chairman Jonathan Pope said Wednesday that the new field could land on one of at least three sites if and when the time comes.
Early talk focused on shifting the field to the Green Street Field site — another site that had been considered for the merged East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial school building. But the Building Committee is now looking at other options, including at Gloucester High School. That's largely because both the Green Street site and the current East Gloucester school site, another option, Pope said, come with "drawbacks" attached.
Given those issues, the committee is looking at the Gloucester High School field on school grounds on the same side as Newell Stadium. It is home to the Gloucester girls softball team.
"If you go to Green Street, parking is an issue and access is an issue," Pope said, noting that the city does not own the frontage along the roadway. That's held by Sam Park & Company on the fringe of the Gloucester Crossing development.
The Green Street site also does not have utilities accessible for installing lights or bathroom facilities, "and those are things you want to have," Pope said. The adult women's league plays the vast majority of its game under the lights.
A move to the high school field would include moving the lights now at Mattos Field. The Gloucester High field does not have lights but at least has electric service and the chance to play at night would benefit the high school team as well.
Finally, the East Gloucester site would pose problems because the new school construction plan calls for using the old school, opened in 1948, during construction of the new one. That would not leave sufficient room for a softball field.
Fighting for Mattos
Complications around finding a new home for the field are among the reasons why the School Committee should reconsider building on the Mattos site in the first place, says Patti Amaral. She led the drive "Light Up Mattos" that raised more than $200,000 for the lights and field improvements that led to its rededication in October 2018. The drive for the Mattos lights also drew a $110,000 grant through the city's tax-funded Community Preservation Act fund.
"It was always meant to be a playground, for recreation and as a memorial," said Amaral of Mattos. Also, she added, the field is dedicated to Joseph S. Mattos Jr., whose service is recognized with a marker that stands near Webster Street above the field's home plate area.
"I think all of this sets a terrible precedent," she said. "Last year, we were praising Joseph (Mattos), now we're taking his field away? We have to do better than that."
Amaral, who serves on the city's Open Space Advisory Committee and still plays in the women's softball league at age 56, said there are other issues tied to the school project's placement, let alone a positioning of the field.
"You can't just take away open space like that," she said of a move of Mattos Field games and practices to Gloucester High. "You'd be losing a field, and when it comes to giving up open space, I don't think we should be doing that."
Field costs not reimbursable
The new, 440-student school on the Veterans/Mattos school site would cost a projected $72.8 million, for which the city would receive a 59.4 percent reimbursement rate from the Massachusetts School Building Authority. But the reimbursement would only cover "eligible costs," and those would not include relocating the field or — in the case of the East Gloucester site — finding a suitable site to educate the students while school or field construction would be underway. When the city built the new West Parish School, which opened in 2016, taxpayers covered the cost of leasing the former St. Ann School to educate the West Parish students while their new school was being built.
Pope said school officials are targeting next June as a date for get a final schematic approval from the MSBA, and would then go to city voters to seek funding approval, likely through a special election in August or as part of next year's state and federal primaries — different from the earlier presidential primary — in September. Because, even with voter approval, the school is not targeted for opening until the fall of 2023, Pope noted that officials are moving with a sense of urgency.
"One of the concerns we have is that the inflation rate for construction projects is running at 4% to 4 1/2% per year," he said. "For a $70 millio-plus project like this, that an extra $2.8 million a year. So, yes, there is a sense of urgency to try to move it all forward as quickly as possible."
