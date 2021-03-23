LEAP to celebrate teachers with McCourty twins

SALEM — A night of "great expectations" honoring and celebrating champions in the classroom will be bringing out championship weight ... 390 pounds of it, in fact.
LEAP For Education's annual Great Expectations fundraiser will run virtually Thursday, April 8. Built into the event is a drive to nominate teachers for recognition after a year of COVID-related heroics and raising cash to host a series of teacher-appreciation breakfasts at LEAP-partnered schools, including those in Gloucester, later this year.
They'll also draw in the firepower of the McCourty twins — Devin and Jason McCourty, twin defensive backs for the New England Patriots who identically weigh 195 pounds — for some extra support.
"I literally spent Saturday morning just reading everything they wrote, listening to their speeches," said Linda Saris, executive director at LEAP. "They just seem authentic in their concern for all children having the same access to the same education and resources, and as they've traveled through the states and saw the conditions of schools and underserved communities, they've decided this was going to be their hot-button issue."
The event comes at a time when teachers at all levels of public education — elementary, middle and high school — have spent a year transforming their profession to accommodate the need to protect children, families and especially teachers from COVID-19.
"Teachers have been getting some negative press, particularly around this vaccine issue, and to me teachers have done an amazing job," Saris said. "Usually, we do give awards out at our event. We just decided we'd pay a tribute to teachers and guidance counselors as a whole."
The organization is launching a new fund to coincide with the event. The 2021 Teacher-Hero fund, as it's called, will cover the cost of the breakfasts and $100 gift certificates to five teachers among all of those nominated prior to April 8, according to Saris.
"We've just seen teachers doing amazing things, trying to keep kids engaged in school, having to pivot from in-person to totally virtual to hybrid, back to in-person," Saris said. "You have to change your lesson plans and the way you teach, and the challenge teachers have now is they'll be back in school and have kids in person and kids virtually."
The event will also celebrate the McCourtys for their work off the field — though their feats on the gridiron are also not to be passed on — through LEAP's Distinguished Leaders Award.
The McCourtys were picked for the honor because of their work through the Player's Coalition, which "operates with the collective goal of making an impact on social justice and racial equity through advocacy, awareness, education, and equitable allocation of resources," an announcement from LEAP read.
"While the brothers have advocated for many causes, most notably, sickle cell anemia and criminal justice reform, they are being recognized for this award for their work in education reform," the announcement read. "Jason and Devin worked with key stakeholders and were powerful champions for education in Massachusetts. They have traveled throughout the state visiting schools, including the Tracy School in Lynn, and wrote articles and testified before the legislature for the passage of the Student Opportunity Act. This legislation, signed into law by Governor Baker in 2019, changed the formula for the funding of schools to send more dollars to underserved communities."
The McCourtys are on-board, with Devin McCourty praising LEAP's work to "help students find their aspirations."
"Programs like LEAP," Devin said, "help to keep students who may be the first in their families to go to college or may come from homes where English is not spoken, on track to graduate high school and college."
Added Jason McCourty, "in our travels throughout the state, it is clear that many of the schools in under-resourced communities are not on a level playing field with the wealthier communities. This puts the students at a competitive disadvantage. That is why we focused on the passing of the Student Opportunity Act."
LEAP for Education has been providing programs for Gloucester students since 2013. Currently, it is taking applications for a summer internship program Gloucester High School students (The application link is http://bit.ly/37PcoN2, or go to www.leap4ed.org: https://www.leap4ed.org/services/career-connections/gloucester-internship/registration/).
Registration for the Great Expectations fundraiser is free, as is nominating a teacher. To do either, or to donate, visit leap4ed-greatexpectations.org.
