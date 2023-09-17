Atlantic storm Lee made landfall at near-hurricane strength Saturday in Nova Scotia, Canada, after bringing destructive winds, rough surf and torrential rains to a large swath of New England and Maritime Canada that toppled trees, swamped coastlines and cut power to tens of thousands. One person was killed in Maine when a tree limb fell on his vehicle.
Lee kept weakening Sunday after officials withdrew warnings and predicted the storm would disappear early this week.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sunday morning that the post-tropical cyclone was about 135 miles west of Channel-Port Aux Basques, Newfoundland. The top sustained wind speed was 45 mph with some higher gusts expected.
With sustained winds of 70 mph, the center of the post-tropical cyclone came ashore about 135 miles west of Halifax, the capital of Nova Scotia, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. That’s about 50 miles southeast of Eastport, Maine.
The storm skirted some of the most waterlogged areas of Massachusetts that experienced severe flash flooding days earlier, when fast water washed out roads, caused sinkholes, damaged homes and flooded vehicles.
On Cape Ann, weather watchers reported gusts of 51 mph in Gloucester, and 50 mph off Rockport, the National Weather Service in Boston said. The high winds brought down a tree on Hesperus Avenue near Strawberry Cove In Gloucester on Saturday. The tree took down wires, snapping a utility pole and cutting power to the area. National Grid was on scene.
On Friday about 6 p.m., 911 operators received a call from jetski operator who somehow fell from the watercraft and was treading water about 100 to 200 feet from Crane Beach in Ipswich.
Dispatchers used GPS based on the location of the cellphone to establish a search area.
Ipswich Fire and Ipswich Police both launched their marine units. The man was located by Ipswich Fire’s Marine Unit 1. The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing and Crane Beach rangers also assisted. U.S. Coast Guard and Gloucester Harbormaster assets were called out, but the man was rescued before they arrived.
“We want to thank our partner agencies for quickly responding to our request for assistance,” Ipswich olice Acting Chief Jonathan Hubbard said. “That was critical in this operation ending successfully.”
“I would like to praise the efforts of all first responders on scene,” Ipswich fire Chief Paul Parisi said. “Our crew did make the rescue, but I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge the efforts of our dispatch team. Their fine work was why we were able to find him quickly. This could’ve been a much different story without their information and assistance.
“This incident underscores the importance of having redundant rescue teams,” Parisi said.
The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.
In eastern Maine, winds died down enough by late afternoon for utility workers to begin using their bucket trucks to make repairs. Both Central Maine Power and Versant Power had hundreds of workers, including out-of-state crews, to assist in the effort.
“At this point, the storm is resembling a nor’easter,” said Sarah Thunberg, a National Weather Service meteorologist, referring to the fall and winter storms that often plague the region and are so named because their winds blow from the northeast. They typically have a much wider wind field than tropical systems, whose winds stay closer to a storm’s center.
But the entire region has experienced an especially wet summer — it ranked second in the number of rainy days in Portland, Maine — and Lee’s high winds toppled trees stressed by the rain-soaked ground in Maine, the nation’s most heavily wooded state.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.