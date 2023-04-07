After a three-year hiatus for in-person gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, on Easter Sunday the Captain Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 will be holding its Easter Holiday Ham Dinner in-person as well as making deliveries from at its iconic hall at 8 Washington St.
“The American Legion, Post 3, Gloucester, will again be proudly delivering Easter Holiday Ham Dinners to the elderly, shut-ins, veterans, and needy in the Cape Ann area on Sunday, April 9, 2023,” the post said on its website. This past Thanksgiving and Christmas, the post served up and delivered more than 1,150 meals.
“In this time of financial insecurity the demand is still there, if not more,” wrote Mark L. Nestor, the post’s commander, on the post’s website.
The meals are free and will be going out to Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Wenham and Hamilton. This year, the veterans will be operating out of the post, not from The Open Door food pantry, where they had operated from during the pandemic.
“We are back at Legion Hall and we are again serving meals for those who don’t want to be alone for Easter,” said Nestor in an interview.
Nestor said they expect to serve up to 400 meals.
For those who wish to have a meal in person, they will be serving at the post after 11 a.m., he said.
